Radicals train for massive May Day protests at public schools, thanks to America's largest teachers' union

Defending Education, an advocacy organization that combats leftist indoctrination in K-12 public schools, recently obtained documents outlining the talking points and marching orders being fed to radicals ahead of leftist May Day protests planned across the country.

Among the leftist outfits poised to train would-be protesters is the Midwest Academy, a liberal activist-grooming center that has reportedly received over $1.7 million in recent years from the National Education Association.

'Congress should revoke the NEA’s federal charter.'

The Midwest Academy, joined by the the NYU Metro Center and organizers from Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools member groups, is coordinating a four-week training series titled "Four Weeks of Power" with the purported aim of building "a broader, stronger base of parents, educators and students taking action to defend and transform public schools."

Although organized by the NEA-backed outfit, sessions will be provided by the leftist organization Free the Future, part of the NEA-aligned Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools network.

Free the Future will start off the sessions by providing "an introduction to community organizing in the context of the rising authoritarianism we’re seeing in real time." Free the Future will conclude the sessions by helping fellow travelers "better understand power mapping and targets, understanding which actions make sense for our team and community, and the logistics of planning a successful action."

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Dominic Di Palermo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Free the Future is evidently keen to train up radicals with the NEA-backed group in time for mass protests on May 1. Free the Future has partnered with May Day Strong "to plan hundreds of actions in the streets" next month.

May Day Strong's tool kit reveals that radicals are reskinning their No Kings protests for May Day.

The tool kit recommends not only protesting outside lawmakers' offices and "one of the many corporate targets we need to take on," but that radicals stage "school walk-ins" and rally outside schools.

Hilton Hotels, Chevron, Citgo, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car are the corporations targeted by May Day Strong.

The organizers have furnished would-be protesters with a template press release that contains the following talking points:

"Tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first."

"No ICE, NO War. No private army serving authoritarian power."

"Expand democracy, not corporate rule. Defend free and fair elections."

NEA's official May Day 2026 "Solidarity Toolkit," which is greatly similar to the May Day Strong tool kit right down to the advocacy for school walk-ins, states, "This May Day will be a day of rallies, marches, teach-ins, labor actions, and a refusal of business as usual — because when those at the top rig the system, collective action is how we set it right."

According to NEA's tool kit, "walk-ins" seem to involve a school invasion:

During school walk-ins, parents, educators, and students, along with neighbors and community leaders, gather in front of their school 30-45 minutes before the school day begins. We rally and listen to a few speakers discuss what they want for the school, and then we all walk into the school together. Walk-ins can be used to celebrate your school, collaborate with school officials, or protest harmful school conditions and policies.

Rhyen Staley, director of research at Defending Education, said in a statement obtained by Blaze News, "This is yet another example of how activists and teachers' unions view schools as a tool to advance their political agenda."

"It should be deeply concerning that one of the suggested tactics is to enter schools to protest against policies they don’t like," continued Staley. "Putting children's education and safety at risk for political gain is unethical and immoral."

Corey DeAngelis, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation's Center for Education Policy, told Blaze News, "Congress should revoke the NEA’s federal charter or at least bar them from engaging in political activity altogether."

DeAngelis noted further, "These radicals are providing free advertising for homeschooling, showing us exactly who they are, and parents need to pull their kids out of these institutions."

Becky Pringle, the Democrat NEA president who reportedly made over $500,000 while fighting to keep schools closed at kids' expense between September 2020 and August 2021, made clear in her keynote address at last year's National Education Association convention that her union is committed to undermining the Trump administration.

"We must use our power to take action that leads, action that liberates, action that lasts," Pringle said in her speech.

At the convention, the NEA adopted a resolution declaring its support for mass movements against the government, including No Kings protests and anti-ICE rallies.

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