Ilhan Omar freaks out over arrest of her radical State of the Union guest

Rep. Ilhan Omar's attempts on Tuesday to sabotage President Donald Trump's State of the Union did not go particularly well.

Not only did public support for the president's agenda reportedly spike while the Minnesota Democrat was screaming during his speech, but Omar's anti-ICE guest was hauled away by U.S. Capitol Police.

'All State of the Union tickets clearly explain that demonstrating is prohibited.'

The Somali-born ethno-nationalist announced on Monday that among the radicals she was bringing as guests to the SOTU was Aliya Rahman, an autistic non-straight activist who, though born in America, grew up in Bangladesh and has championed leftist causes since returning to the United States.

Omar made no secret that she chose to bring Rahman because of the woman's hostility toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, noting that "Rahman is now calling for ICE to face legal accountability for their aggression against civilians."

Trouble with the law

Rahman, 43, was arrested in Minneapolis on Jan. 13 after allegedly impeding federal law enforcement agents by blocking traffic with her vehicle.

While later claiming that she was on her way to a doctor's appointment and was seeking to avoid a chaotic scene, footage appears to show that Rahman wasn't in a rush to go anywhere. Despite ample room to drive forward and away from the scene, she appears to be idling in the intersection, blocking traffic, and yelling at federal agents.

Footage also shows Rahman failing to comply with repeated orders before being pulled out of the vehicle and carted away.

The Department of Homeland Security noted that the radical "clearly had enough room to move herself and her vehicle out of the way. Officers even walked away from her vehicle, thinking she was going to leave the scene."

"Instead, she remained at the location, continued to impede our officers, and found out the hard way," continued the DHS. "18 U.S.C. § 111 criminalizes impeding or interfering with federal officers."

Rahman — who has likened herself to George Floyd as well as to Silverio Villegas Gonzalez, an illegal alien who was fatally shot on Sept. 12 after reportedly driving his vehicle into an ICE officer — quickly became a symbol of supposed ICE brutality for Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Reps. Robert Garcia (Calif.) and Yassamin Ansari (Ariz.).

Another arrest

Omar complained on Wednesday that Rahman had yet another arrest, this time after a run-in with the Capitol Police on Tuesday.

"My guest, Aliya Rahman, stood up silently in the gallery during the president’s speech for a short period of time, part of which other guests were also standing," alleged Omar. "For that, she was forcibly removed, despite warning officers about her injured shoulders and ultimately charged with 'Unlawful Conduct.'"

Rahman reportedly stood up in protest during the part of President Donald Trump's speech where he called on Democrats to restore DHS funding and allegedly refused to sit when asked by police.

"The heavy-handed response to a peaceful guest sends a chilling message about the state of our democracy," added the Minnesota Democrat.

Rahman told Democracy Now! on Wednesday, "The only reason I can think that they thought me standing silently there was a protest is because this point, my body, unafraid, even if broken, standing and looking at these people in their face, well that must be a protest to you."

The radical claimed that the sergeant at arms told her she was being detained for "standing up silently. No buttons, no facial expressions, no gestures, no signs. Not one sound. Standing up."

Capitol Police painted a different picture of the scene, noting in a statement obtained by CNN, "All State of the Union tickets clearly explain that demonstrating is prohibited."

"At approximately 10:07 p.m., a person in the House Gallery started demonstrating during tonight's State of the Union Address," continued the statement. "The guest was told to sit down, but refused to obey our lawful orders."

The Capitol Police added that "it is illegal to disrupt the Congress and demonstrate in the Congressional Buildings, so 43-year-old Aliya M. Rahman of Minneapolis, MN, was arrested for D.C. Code §10-503.16 - Unlawful Conduct, Disruption of Congress."