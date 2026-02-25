'You should be ashamed': Ilhan Omar melts down when asked to support Americans

Ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) provided his Democratic peers with two options: either "attend with silent defiance" or boycott the event.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) was among the Democrats in attendance on Tuesday who apparently missed, misunderstood, or chose to ignore Jeffries' instruction.

The Somali-born ethno-nationalist did her apparent best to interrupt the American president's address, repeatedly screaming in concert with the radical seated beside her, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

'Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA.'

While visibly agitated throughout the address, Omar appeared particularly unhinged when the president asked lawmakers to stand up if they agree that the "first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Rather than stand to support the people of her adopted country, Omar repeatedly screamed, "You have killed Americans" — apparently referring to anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement activists Renee Good, who died driving her vehicle into a federal agent, and Alex Pretti, who died while interfering with a Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement operation.

Trump, responding to Democrats' refusal to stand in support of their countrymen and the heckles from the peanut gallery, said, "Isn't that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself."

RELATED: Trump recognizes little girl grievously injured, allegedly by truck-driving Indian illegal alien

Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As Omar continued screaming, Trump asked lawmakers to "end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals" and to "enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens."

Omar also appeared vexed by Trump's criticism of Somalis, particularly when the president said,

The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption, and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception. Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA, and it is the American people who pay the price in higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes, and perhaps most importantly, crime. We will take care of this problem.

While Omar has branded Trump a "liar," the president's critiques of Somalia and some of its exports are rooted in fact.

Somalia is a Sunni Muslim nation with a population of just over 19 million, a high rate of female genital mutilation, a GDP of $12.94 billion, and an adult literacy rate of 54%.

It is a haven for crime and terrorism, ranking 34th out of 193 countries for criminality on the Global Organized Crime Index.

In the state Omar purports to represent, approximately 54% of Somali-headed households received food stamps and 73% of Somali households had at least one member on Medicaid, according to a December report from the Center for Immigration Studies.

Numerous members of Minnesota's Somali community have in recent months been charged and/or convicted for fraud.