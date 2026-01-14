ICE officer suffered internal bleeding following Renee Good incident: Report

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was hit by Renee Good's car in Minneapolis reportedly suffered internal bleeding after being hit by her vehicle.

ICE agent Jonathan Ross reportedly suffered internal bleeding and was taken to the hospital after the incident with Good on January 7, according to CBS, citing U.S. officials.

Recently released footage from the officer's perspective shows agents ordering Good to exit her vehicle before she turns her wheels toward Ross and accelerates, striking him.

'She is a victim of left-wing ideology.'

Good, who had reportedly been following the ICE agents all day in Minneapolis, was fatally shot and died at the scene. Following the incident, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters that the officer had been hospitalized after being "hit by the vehicle."

"The officer was hit by the vehicle," Noem told reporters. "She hit him. He went to the hospital. A doctor did treat him. He has been released, but he is going to spend some time with his family."

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance criticized leftist politicians like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who point the finger at law enforcement for "causing chaos" without accepting responsibility for emboldening activists like Good to put herself in harm's way.

"There's part of me that feels very, very sad for this woman," Vance said during a briefing Thursday. "Not just because she lost her life but because I think she is a victim of left-wing ideology."

"What young mother shows up and decides they're going to throw their car in front of ICE officers who are enforcing legitimate law? You’ve gotta be a little brainwashed," Vance added. "... To get to that point, you have to be, I think, radicalized in a very, very sad way."

