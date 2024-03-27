Illegal alien accused of raping 'mentally incapacitated' 14-year-old: Report

A man who is in the United States illegally has been accused of raping an Alabama teen last month.

On February 20, Pablo Mendoza, 23, allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl in Enterprise, Alabama, a city of about 30,000 residents just north of the Florida panhandle. Not only is the alleged victim quite young, but officials claim that she could not consent because she was "physically helpless or mentally incapacitated."

On Monday, Enterprise Police arrested Mendoza and charged him with first-degree rape, a felony that carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Mendoza has been booked into Coffee County Jail and held without bond. He has a pretrial detention hearing scheduled for next week.

Some reports list Mendoza as an Enterprise "resident," but Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd has confirmed that Mendoza is in the country illegally, WDHN-TV reported. Byrd added that once the case has been fully adjudicated, Mendoza will be deported. Mendoza's country of origin is unknown, and it is not clear when he entered the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has laid at least some of the blame for the alleged rape at Biden's feet. "@JoeBiden is aiding and abetting these monsters. #SayHerName," Tuberville wrote in a tweet from his personal X account.





Mendoza is not the only illegal immigrant to have possibly sexually assaulted an individual with cognitive impairments. Last September, Pierre Lucard Emile, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Haiti, was arrested for allegedly raping a developmentally disabled person in Boston, Massachusetts, as Blaze News previously reported.

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston issued an immigration detainer for Emile, but a Massachusetts court elected to ignore it and released Emile back onto the streets in November. ICE arrested him without incident two months later.

Other recent high-profile crimes allegedly perpetrated by illegal immigrants include the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley in Georgia last month and the murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in Michigan last weekend.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!