Illegal alien allegedly abducts, takes 'indecent liberties' with Louisiana girl: Report

A suspected illegal alien has been arrested and charged with several crimes in Virginia after he reportedly abducted a Louisiana girl and held her "against her will."

Just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, a young Hispanic girl phoned police to request assistance at a Love's truck stop in Covington, Virginia, about 90 miles northwest of Lynchburg.

The press release described Castro only as 'an adult male' and implied that he is in the U.S. illegally since ICE has issued an immigration detainer against him.

Members of the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police were quickly dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, they located the girl who had called them.

Few details have been released regarding the immediate investigation into the girl's complaint, but a press release from the sheriff's office said that "the officers determined that the female was from Louisiana and was being held captive against her will."

In the Love's parking lot, officers located a dark gray four-door sedan registered in Arkansas and came to believe that a man had abducted the girl and kept her inside the vehicle.

Police also quickly zeroed in on a suspect: Diego Soch Castro. The press release described Castro only as "an adult male" and implied that he is in the U.S. illegally since ICE has issued an immigration detainer against him. Blaze News reached out to the sheriff's office in hopes of learning Castro's age and presumed nation of origin but have not yet received a return call.

It is unclear where the alleged abduction may have occurred: Arkansas, Louisiana, Virginia, or someplace else. Whether the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the alleged abduction and how long the suspect had allegedly been holding the girl hostage are likewise unknown.

Castro was arrested and charged with abduction, indecent liberties with a minor, and assault and battery. The girl was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then placed into the care of child protective services. The press release claimed that an investigation into the matter remains "ongoing."

