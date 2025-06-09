Illegal alien resists arrest, punches ICE agent in NYC melee, according to DHS

As violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers erupts in Los Angeles, federal immigration agents in New York City are facing similar hostility.

Protests broke out in lower Manhattan following ICE arrests at a federal courthouse.

On Friday, a video circulated on social media, showing a hectic scuffle involving plainclothes ICE agents arresting Joaquin Rosario Espinal, a Dominican Republic national residing illegally in the U.S.

The video captured officers wrestling Espinal to the ground in the courthouse's narrow halls, crowded with activists and members of the media.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Blaze News that ICE was attempting to arrest Espinal immediately after his immigration proceedings were dismissed. The officers allegedly faced resistance from him, activists, and even reporters.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

McLaughlin claimed that Espinal "resisted arrest and punched an officer."

"A woman was also arrested for assaulting an officer. Despite interference by the media and members of the public, the officers ultimately detained this illegal alien and placed him under arrest," she told Blaze News.

"Our officers are doing their jobs by removing public safety threats and enforcing our nation's immigration laws. Assaulting, resisting, impeding, or harassing ICE officers is against the law," she added. "The violence against ICE must end."

Since President Donald Trump began his second term, assaults against ICE officers have increased 413%, according to the DHS.

Over the weekend, following Espinal's arrest, anti-ICE protests took over Manhattan.

WABC-TV reported that the protest turned into a demonstration against the New York Police Department, with more than 20 activists taken into custody.

NYPD officials told Fox News Digital that officers arrived at the scene around noon on Saturday after authorities received a call about a disorderly group.

"The demonstrators were instructed verbally numerous times to vacate the roadway and did not comply," the NYPD stated.

According to NY1, protesters attempted to block vehicles exiting the courthouse that they believed were carrying detained immigrants.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

The DHS referred to the anti-police demonstration as a riot.

"Outside a federal law enforcement building in New York City, more than 150 rioters erupted to interfere with ICE's immigration enforcement operations," the DHS wrote in a Saturday post on X.

"Thankfully, unlike in Los Angeles, the local police department quickly responded to the riots," the statement continued. "Secretary [Kristi] Noem's message to rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."