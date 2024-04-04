Illegal alien with 11 arrests and 7 deportations accused of murdering man in Ohio

An illegal immigrant with multiple deportations and nearly a dozen arrests under his belt has now been accused of murder in Ohio.

Last Friday, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones held a press conference, discussing a particular suspect who, the sheriff claimed, represents a much larger national problem regarding illegal immigration. The suspect's name is Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, a 46-year-old Mexican national who has been deported from the U.S. at least seven times.

He has also been arrested 11 times in Butler County since November 2001. During those arrests, Garcia-Gutierrez has given authorities a total of at least seven different names and at least three different dates of birth.

Garcia-Gutierrez was most recently arrested in the county on March 16 and was charged with using weapons while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business. He was immediately placed on an ICE detainer and remains in the Butler County Jail.



"We don’t know if [Garcia-Gutierrez] has killed anybody," Sheriff Jones said at the press conference nearly a week ago. "We don’t know what all he has done."

Turns out, the suspect may indeed have killed someone, right there in Butler County.

Around 2:30 on Monday afternoon, an unnamed man was discovered in an alley in Hamilton, Ohio, the seat of Butler County, which is just north of Cincinnati. When police arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead.

The cause of death has not yet been reported, but the death has been ruled a homicide — and police believe Garcia-Gutierrez is responsible. The suspect has now been charged with aggravated, otherwise known as premeditated, murder in addition to the other charges.

Though Garcia-Gutierrez has been in custody for nearly three weeks, investigators believe he attacked the victim on March 14, two days before he was arrested. Police are not releasing the name of the victim until the family has been notified.

"That person would be alive today" if not for the suspect, who has no legal right to be in the U.S., the sheriff suggested.

"And if you don’t think that [illegal immigration is] affecting you in Butler County, Ohio," he added, "we’re all border states; we’re all border counties. It’s here, and we could go on and on.

"We have an illegal that’s here, and he’s been deported eight times in our county, and he’s committed 20 crimes," the sheriff continued. "He’s had seven different names, and now he’s charged with murder, aggravated murder, and who knows who else he’s killed along the way or killed in Mexico."

When asked by WXIX to respond to the sheriff's remarks, the Ohio Immigration Alliance said in part: "Immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than people born in the United States. That is the finding of every study conducted by credible institutions, not an advocacy group like the Center for Immigration Studies."

