Gavin Newsom vetoes controversial bill to give illegal aliens up to $150K to buy home in California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a California bill passed by Democrats that would have provided up to $150K deposit money to illegal aliens to buy a home in California.

The bill had garnered national headlines and inspired angry responses from critics on social media.

Newsom cited budgetary concerns in his decision to oppose the bill.

“Expanding program eligibility must be carefully considered within the broader context of the annual state budget to ensure we manage our resources effectively,” he wrote.

The move comes after former President Donald Trump said on the campaign trail that he would work to ban illegal aliens from buying any homes if he were to be elected in November.

The legislation would have allowed illegal aliens to apply for the California Dream for All program, which already provides no-interest loans to California citizens of up to $150K for their 20% down payment on a mortgage. However, that program had limited funds and ran out quickly.

“The bill that was sent to me was [on] a program that had no money, and it was expanding eligibility to a program that had no money,” the governor continued. “It seemed rather curious to me. So it was unnecessary and completely consistent with prior vetoes along those similar lines.”

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle told Politico that Newsom had merely read the tea leaves and went with popular opinion on the bill.

“He’s the master of gaslighting,” he said. “I mean, they’ve been doing it forever. I’ve been here 12 years, and all they do is politics.”

