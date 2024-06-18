Biden orders executive action to grant amnesty for illegal aliens married to US citizens: 'It doesn't tear families apart'

President Joe Biden announced two executive actions meant to ease restrictions on illegal aliens trying to gain legal status and those classified as "Dreamers."

Biden announced the orders on Tuesday in a media briefing at the White House, surrounded by Democrats who applauded him.

"This action is a better way. It doesn't tear families apart while requiring every undocumented spouse to fulfill their obligation under the law," said Biden.



The order would do away with a provision that forced illegal immigrants to leave the country when seeking legal status and come back as part of their application process.

"These couples have been raising families, sending their kids to church and school, paying taxes, contributing to our country for ten years or more," the president continued in part. "They've been living in the United States all of this time, in fear and uncertainty.

"We can fix that, and that's why I'm gonna do today!"

The second order would make it easier for those who gained legal status under the Obama-era DACA act to get work visas.

While the mainstream media downplayed the orders in its reporting, illegal immigrant advocates applauded what they saw as amnesty for illegal immigrants married to U.S. citizens.

"President Biden Announces Executive Order Granting Parole in Place for Undocumented Spouses of U.S. Citizens," announced the social media account for NM Dream Team. "Over 1M undocumented spouses, including nearly 100K DACA recipients, to gain protection from deportation and work authorization."

Others called it the greatest action to ease restrictions on illegal immigrants since the DACA order by former President Barack Obama. More than 800,000 illegal aliens gained an exemption from deportation under that order, which many on the right called unconstitutional.

Among the critics was Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who immediately lambasted the Biden administration on social media.

"Biden’s mass amnesty policy is a desperate pandering for his failing reelection bid. It will be a magnet for even MORE illegal immigration. Biden needs to stop rewriting immigration law and start enforcing it. America can’t survive 4 more years of Biden's border crisis," wrote Abbott.

Critics of the DACA amnesty order say that many of those allowed to gain legal status didn't meet up to the stringent standards that were supposed to govern the program. Defenders of the program say that many who are eligible have difficulty providing paperwork to prove their eligibility owing to their hasty exits from their countries of origin.

Much like the DACA amnesty program, Biden's orders are expected to be challenged in court.

