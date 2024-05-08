Illegal immigrant mom tries to hire hitman to kill witnesses from her son’s fatal stabbing case: Law enforcement

A woman in the country illegally attempted to hire a hitman to murder two witnesses who cooperated in a case against her son, who was convicted of a fatal stabbing, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office stated on Tuesday.



Josefina Cardona-Cardona, 43, was arrested by Florida law enforcement authorities after she tried to “solicit someone to murder two cooperating witnesses in her son’s case,” the department wrote in a recent post on X.

The defendant “agreed to pay an undercover agent to carry out the crime,” PBSO stated.

Cardona-Cardona’s son, Manuel Marcos Cardona, is currently serving 10 years in prison, according to the sheriff’s office, after he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a man in 2022. Marcos Cardona was 14 years old when he committed the murder but was charged as an adult, WPTV reported. After his sentence, he will be subject to deportation.

An arrest report from the June 2022 killing revealed that a fight broke out between adults while attending a child’s birthday party. The victim attempted to break up the melee but was stabbed five times. According to WPTV, the victim was also beaten by Marcos Cardona and his parents. The victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries and passed away the following day.

Marcos Cardona and his parents attempted to flee the state but were intercepted by the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, PBSO wrote, “We have arrested a mother for attempting to solicit someone to murder two cooperating witnesses in her son’s case. In April, we learned that the mother of Manuel Marcos Cardona was planning a heinous act. Our detectives, along with undercover agents, conducted a thorough investigation, during which the defendant, Josefina Cardona-Cardona, agreed to pay an undercover agent to carry out the crime.”

The PBSO claimed that Cardona-Cardona offered the undercover hitman $8,000 to kill the witnesses.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WSVN , “These are obviously very serious and egregious charges.”

“The circumstances, had they been different and it was not reported and an undercover agent became involved, the likelihood is two people would’ve been dead,” the spokesperson added.

The sheriff’s office stated that Cardona-Cardona is facing two counts of solicitation to commit murder. She is being held on $550,000 bond. After her prosecution, she will be subject to deportation.