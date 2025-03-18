'Extremely disturbing': Married special education teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in classroom

An Illinois special education teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with a student.

Detectives with the Downers Grove Police Department arrested Christina Formella — a 30-year-old married teacher at Downers Grove South High School — during a traffic stop Sunday.

'The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing.'

Formella was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 1 Felony), one count of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 Felony), and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 Felony).

Formella was released from jail under the conditions that she not enter Downers Grove South High School, and she was ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18. Downers Grove is about 30 minutes southwest of Chicago.

The alleged victim and his mother on Saturday went to the Downers Grove Police Department to report inappropriate sexual contact.

The Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center launched an investigation into the child sex crime accusations.

Formella reportedly was the boy's soccer coach and tutor.

At the time the alleged assault took place — December 2023 — the alleged victim was 15 years old and Formella was 28 years old.

The DuPage County state's attorney said in a statement that "the victim and Formella were in a classroom for a tutoring session before school began, when Formella sexually assaulted the boy."

The boy ended their relationship, according to the New York Post.

The mother of the alleged victim looked through her son’s text messages on his cell phone that detailed the alleged sexual relationship, according to the DuPage County state's attorney.

Formella has been in the high school’s special services department since the 2020-21 school year. She also coached boys’ and girls’ soccer.

'It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student.'

Don Renner, president of the Board of Education of Community High School District 99, on Monday said, "We are heartbroken for the victim and also for the hundreds of students, staff, and [families] who trusted this teacher and feel betrayed by this terrible situation. Our top focus now is to support for [sic] victim and their family."

Downers Grove South High School Principal Arwen Lyp wrote in an email to parents, "We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news."

Lyp added that "we are cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the allegations. Additionally, we will contact families whose students have had direct contact with Formella."

Lyp urged anyone with information on the case to provide an anonymous tip on the Safe2Help Illinois website.

Formella has been placed on administrative leave with pay, Lyp said. Formella on Tuesday afternoon was still listed on the Downers Grove South High School staff page of the school website.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin stated, "The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing."

"It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student," Berlin added. "The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated."

Downers Grove Police Chief Michael DeVries called the child molestation allegations a "deeply concerning case."

"The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that anyone engaging in this type of conduct is held accountable," DeVries added.

Formella is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

