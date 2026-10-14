Insane video: 2 females allegedly punch, stomp, bite gas station security guard — who is also a rookie cop. Oops.

Two females have been charged after allegedly punching, stomping, kicking, and biting a St. Louis-area gas station security guard — who also happens to be a rookie police officer.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Shaniya Lewis and Nayonna Griffin, both 20, with second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, KSDK-TV reported. Both suspects remained behind bars Tuesday on $100,000 cash-only bonds, the station said.

'He's only been with us a short period of time, but he's a hard worker.'

St. Louis County Police told KSDK the incident occurred Sunday morning at the QuikTrip at 12110 Lusher Road. The off-duty Hillsdale Police Department officer was working a secondary security job there, the station said.

Charging documents said things got under way when the guard approached Griffin after she threw items at him, KSDK reported, adding that Lewis soon joined in, struggled with the guard, and threw him to the ground.

Police told the station Lewis repeatedly punched the guard while Griffin stomped on his head. What's more, Lewis actually reached for his gun but was unable to remove it from its holster, KSDK said.

When additional officers arrived and attempted to detain Griffin, police told the station she continued grabbing the guard's hair, kicking, flailing, and attempting to run away. She also kept her hands away from officers as they tried to handcuff her, KSDK said.

You can view video of the attack here.

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KSDK in a separate story said Hillsdale Police Department officials confirmed Monday that the security guard is a rookie on their force.

"I wish that somebody would intervene," Hillsdale Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Herb Simmons told the station in regard to onlookers recording the attack on their phones. "You know, I understand you want to try to be Facebook famous or whatever, but just imagine if that was your brother that was getting jumped or a cousin. Why can't you step in, be the bigger person, and pull one of them away?"

Simmons also commended his officer for not using excessive force, KSDK said: "If he's fatigued and he's out and they were trying to disarm him it could have went into a shooting situation. They were trying to take his weapon, stuff off his belt. It could have went totally different."

Simmons added to the station that store surveillance cameras captured roughly four minutes of video that St. Louis County detectives are reviewing: "If one person might have stepped in and pulled one person away, it wouldn't have went this far."

The rookie officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, KSDK said, adding that police officials said he suffered minor injuries including bite marks and bruises and is expected to recover and return to work on Wednesday.

"He's only been with us a short period of time, but he's a hard worker," Simmons added to the station. "He hustles, he does what he needs to do. I can call him at the drop of a hat, and he'll show up."

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