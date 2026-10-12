Smiling thug accused of fatally shooting Philly cop in ambush; officer had wife, 2 young children

A 35-year-old male accused in the ambush killing of a Philadelphia police officer over the weekend was arraigned Sunday morning on 76 charges and ordered held without bail, Fox News reported, citing court records.

Eric Lewis faces charges including murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder, 10 counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other offenses, the cable news network said, adding that Lewis' next court date is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown (D), who lives near the shooting scene, told KYW Lewis allegedly said during his arrest that he wished he had killed more officers.

Lewis is accused of shooting two police officers, killing one and wounding the other, early Saturday morning in the 100 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, KYW-TV reported, citing District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber was killed, Fox News said, adding that the 40-year-old was a father of two and an Air Force veteran who served 10 years with the Philadelphia Police Department. Seiber is survived by his wife, 7-year-old son, and 3-year-old daughter, the cable news network added.

"He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a Saturday news conference, Fox News noted. "His wife was able to be by his side before he passed, as well as his family."

The wounded officer, a 33-year-old father of five, was shot 12 times and initially listed in critical condition, Fox News said, adding that his condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The shooting unfolded around 12:20 a.m. when the two officers responded to a report of a man with a gun, the cable news network said, adding that police said the officers located an armed man on a porch.

The officers then came under "significant gunfire" after reaching the porch, police told Fox News, adding that other officers and a SWAT team arrived soon after and found both officers on the porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

The cable news network said more gunfire followed, after which authorities declared a barricade situation before Lewis was taken into custody.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown (D), who lives near the shooting scene, told KYW Lewis allegedly said during his arrest that he wished he had killed more officers.

Police told Fox News that Lewis was in possession of two handguns and a shotgun; one of the handguns belonged to an officer wounded in the attack.

Krasner at a Saturday news conference declined to say if Lewis fired the officer's handgun or how he obtained the other firearms, the cable news network said.

Krasner added to Fox News that nothing in Lewis' criminal background would have prevented him from obtaining a firearm.

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Lewis is an employee of the Philadelphia Water Department and has a criminal history dating to 2012, the cable news network said, citing Pennsylvania court records it reviewed.

Court records show Lewis was convicted of theft and receiving stolen property in 2012 and convicted of gun-related offenses and simple assault in 2013, Fox News said, adding that he received probation in both cases.

Lewis pleaded guilty in 2018 to disorderly conduct involving fighting and again was sentenced to probation, the cable news network reported.

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