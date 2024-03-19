Intruder breaks into apartment, assaults tenant — then tries to enter attached home. But homeowner shoots intruder dead.

An intruder broke into an apartment and assaulted the tenant before leaving the unit and then trying to enter the attached home in Egelston Township, Michigan, early Monday morning, authorities told WOOD-TV.

But the homeowner shot the intruder dead, authorities added to the station.

What are the details?

The ordeal unfolded around 2 a.m. at a residence on Chatterson Road between Apple Avenue and Hall Road, authorities noted to WOOD.

Initial calls indicated a male who appeared to be under the influence was banging on the window of an apartment attached to the house, the station said. The male then broke into the apartment and assaulted the tenant, Lt. Austin Aamodt with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department told the station.



The 38-year-old suspect left the apartment and then tried to enter the attached house, when the homeowner shot him, the sheriff's office told WOOD, adding that the suspect died.

A woman who lives in the home told the station she was inside her residence with her boyfriend and two kids when the home invasion and shooting took place. She added to WOOD that neither she, her children, or her boyfriend were injured.

More from the station:

Michigan’s Castle Doctrine law states a person can use deadly force if someone “is in the process of breaking and entering a dwelling or business premises or committing home invasion or has broken and entered a dwelling or business premises or committed home invasion and is still present in the dwelling or business premises, or is unlawfully attempting to remove another individual from a dwelling, business premises, or occupied vehicle against his or her will.”



Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said it’s too early to tell if that law will apply in this case, but that his office will support police as they continue their investigation. Once police turn the case over, the prosecutor’s office will determine whether or not charges should be issued.

“As we continue our investigation, timeline-wise, sometimes it’s a matter of just getting those interviews done and getting the information typed out and sent up to the prosecutor,” Aamodt added to WOOD. “I don’t have a hard date, nothing like that. Could be a couple days, could be a week.”

