US is assisting Israel against Iranian missile attacks, official confirms

The U.S. is offering assistance to Israel against hundreds of missiles launched in a retaliatory attack from Iran, according to an email from a U.S. official to Blaze News.

Iran issued the attack after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion that successfully targeted Iran's nuclear development capabilities as well as its military leadership. The U.S. admitted prior knowledge of the Israeli plan but denied any direct involvement.

'There are hundreds of thousands of American citizens and other American assets in Israel.'

In a statement to Fox News, a senior U.S. official confirmed that the U.S. is aiding Israel against the missile attacks.

"There are hundreds of thousands of American citizens and other American assets in Israel, and the U.S. is working to protect them," the official said.

An email from a U.S. official to Blaze News confirmed the report.

That email said the U.S. is assisting Israel with shooting down the Iranian missiles but offered no other details.

As Blaze News reported on Wednesday, suspicions of a military operation in the Middle East were raised after the Pentagon ordered some personnel and their families to depart from embassies and other facilities within the reach of Iran's military capabilities.

Some pointed to a threat from Iran's defense minister for the evacuation order.

“If war is imposed on Iran, the U.S. would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do,” said Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh in a statement to reporters.

He added that Iran was prepared to attack “host countries" of U.S. military bases "without hesitation."

Photo by Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty Images

Video from Israel showed the Iron Dome defense system in operation to intercept as many of the incoming missiles as possible.

A former Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said to Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that the attack from Israel was just the beginning.

"No. No. This is not even the end of the beginning," said Jonathan Conricus.

