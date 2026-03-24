Iran war's latest casualty: Christian celebrations of Holy Week in the Holy Land

The Latin patriarch of Jerusalem has announced that at least some traditional Holy Week observances have been canceled or postponed as the military conflict in the Holy Land rages on.

On Sunday, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa issued a statement to note that the ongoing war in the region and the "restrictions" imposed as a result will not permit the faithful "to experience the traditional Lenten journey in Jerusalem."

'The empty tomb is the seal of the victory of life over hatred, of mercy over sin.'

In particular, the traditional Palm Sunday procession from Jerusalem to the Mount of Olives has been canceled, he said. The Chrism Mass, a Mass traditionally offered during Holy Week, during which a bishop consecrates sacred oils, has been "postponed to a date to be determined."

Pizzaballa claimed that he is working with "competent authorities" as well as leaders of other Christian churches to find a way for the public to "celebrate the central mystery of our salvation" during Holy Week. However, since "the situation is constantly evolving," decisions will still be made "on a day-to-day basis," he added.

The Catholic churches within the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which covers Israel, Palestine, Jordan, and Cyprus, will remain open, his statement noted.

The cardinal then called on Christians to turn to prayer.

"The harshness of this time of war, which affects us all, today bears the added burden of not being able to celebrate Easter together and with dignity. This is a wound that adds to the many others inflicted by the conflict. But we must not allow ourselves to be discouraged. Though we may not gather as we would like, let us not give up prayer."

Pizzaballa then invited the faithful everywhere to recite the rosary on March 28 "to implore the gift of peace and serenity, especially for those suffering because of the conflict."

He closed the announcement by offering a message of hope: "Easter, which we celebrate in the name of Christ's passion, death, and resurrection, reminds us that no darkness, not even that of war, can have the last word. The empty tomb is the seal of the victory of life over hatred, of mercy over sin."

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Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Custody of the Holy Land issued a statement Saturday to note that the community of Franciscan friars at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre have "never ceased, day or night, to carry out the scheduled celebrations, the rites, the daily processions, and the liturgical prayers according to the provisions of the Status Quo."

However, the Custody also admitted that the situation remains in flux on account of the military strikes.

"At the present time, it is not possible to make any predictions regarding the celebrations of Holy Week. The Custody of the Holy Land remains in constant dialogue with the competent authorities and with the other Churches responsible for the Holy Sepulchre. As soon as clear indications are available regarding the celebrations, official communications will be issued through the institutional channels," the statement said.

President Donald Trump has indicated that the U.S. is close to meeting its "objectives" regarding the strikes in Iran and that he is considering "winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East." He even said Monday that the U.S. and Iranian officials had discussed "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES."

However, even as Trump suggested that peace might be on the horizon, Israel launched a series of strikes on "Iranian terror regime headquarters" in Tehran, casting doubt on imminent peace.

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