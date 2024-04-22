Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter learns the hard way that actions have consequences after arrest at anti-Israel Columbia protest

Isra Hirsi, the 21-year-old daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), is not happy that her actions have consequences.

Last week, Hirsi was one of more than 100 students arrested for setting up and participating in the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on Columbia University's campus.

The anti-Israel protest remains ongoing, forcing Columbia to cancel in-person classes on Monday. The protest, moreover, is reportedly threatening the safety of Jewish students. On Sunday, Rabbi Elie Buechler, a prominent Jewish leader who works at the university, said police "cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy."

After her arrest, Hirsi revealed she had been suspended from Columbia University's Barnard College, a consequence that school leaders warned of the day before the arrest.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Hirsi explained the panic that set in after she learned the consequences of her actions are real.

"When I got to 1 Police Plaza, my roommates had brought me a bag of clothes because they knew that I was likely evicted. We were reading our email and it said we had 15 minutes to go get our s*** if we wanted it, and we'd have to go with a public safety escort," Hirsi said.

"I was like, 'I'm not going to do that.' But I was a little bit frantic, like, 'Where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go?' And also all of my s*** is thrown in a random lot. It’s pretty horrible," she added.

According to Hirsi, she hasn't been officially banned from campus or expelled, but she is suspended.

"I don't know when I can go home, and I don't know if I ever will be able to," she said. "I haven't formally been evicted. I haven't been sent a 'move out' email, but they've just said that I can't get in, whatever that means. I have like four shirts, two pairs of pants."

"I cannot go to the dining hall. I sent them an email like, 'Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,' and they were like, Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food, a full 48 hours after I was suspended. There was no food support, no nothing," Hirsi explained of her consequences.

Despite her comments, Hirsi is not homeless, and she is not going hungry. She is, after all, the daughter of a sitting congresswoman.

That congresswoman, on the other hand, is "enormously proud" of her daughter for "pushing her school to stand against genocide."

