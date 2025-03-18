Israel reportedly issues brutal ultimatum to Hamas after commencing massive airstrikes: 'The gates of hell will open in Gaza'

Israel may reportedly annex more territories in the Gaza Strip for every remaining hostage who is not returned alive from captivity by Hamas.

The escalation came as Israel commenced massive airstrikes after Hamas failed to release about 60 hostages, one of whom is an American from New Jersey. Hamas-run Palestinian authorities said the strikes killed about 400 people in the Gaza Strip.

'Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received.'

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” read a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all offers it received from the U.S. presidential envoy, Steve Witkoff, and from the mediators.”

Israel is threatening to annex more territory in the Gaza Strip for every hostage who is not returned unharmed, according to Amit Segal of Israel News 12.

Negotiators were trying to secure an agreement to extend the ceasefire for over two weeks, but that hope ended when the Israel Defense Forces learned that Hamas was preparing for another attack, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas that “the gates of hell will open in Gaza” if the hostages aren't freed.

The White House said it supports Israel's actions and had been consulted about the airstrikes.

On Tuesday, Hamas reportedly released a statement saying the terrorist organization holds Israel responsible for ending the ceasefire and added that the actions expose "the hostages in Gaza to an unknown fate.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) responded to the airstrikes by calling for all military aid to Israel to be ended.

"Netanyahu has not allowed any food, water, or fuel into Gaza in two weeks," wrote Sanders. "Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again. NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL."

