'It's never too late': Savannah Guthrie posts gut-wrenching video update two weeks after mother's disappearance

As the search for Savannah Guthrie's mother stretches into its third week, the "Today" host released a video update over the weekend — with an urgent appeal to anyone who might know her mother's whereabouts.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after a member of her church noticed she was not at the usual service and later notified her family. While police have been investigating some evidence, there are still no positive leads to her whereabouts, two weeks after her disappearance, CNN reported Monday morning.

'And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late.'

On Sunday, Savannah Guthrie released a second video appealing to anyone who knows where her mother is, including in particular the masked man who was caught on doorbell camera footage, which Guthrie likewise posted on her Instagram.

In the most recent video, which Guthrie captioned "Bring her home. it's never too late to do the next right thing," she said:

It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it's never too late, and you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late.

CNN reported that investigators have still not identified a motive for Guthrie's disappearance.

However, a glove found near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, residence appears to visually match a glove seen in the doorbell camera footage. DNA from the glove is being examined to try to identify a suspect in the case, according to CNN.

Any DNA found on the glove will be run through the FBI-managed Combined DNA Index System, which is a national database of over 19 million offender profiles.

The Hill reported that the FBI is encouraging those with tips to reach out to 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also said last Wednesday that individuals can submit tips at 88-CRIME or 520-351-4900.

