'Homophobic slur' spelled out on T-shirts sparks LGBT rage at California high school

A group of 10 students in California caused a controversy after spelling out a controversial word with letters on their T-shirts last week.

The students were originally part of a photo celebrating the class of 2026, but then decided to pull a prank that they may end up regretting.

'A small group of students made the poor decision to publicly spell out a message.'

Originally, more than 20 students wore coordinated T-shirts for a photo in the bleachers at Redwood High School, located southeast of Fresno, California, in the Visalia Unified School District.

Surrounded by a crowd of their peers, the students spelled, "Always Legit, Class of 2026," with each student having a single letter on the chest.

According to Your Central Valley, some of the students then rearranged themselves for a different photo during the school event.

Seven students spelled out the word "faggots," utilizing a "6" T-shirt in place of a "G" when spelling the word. Another student sat to the left wearing a "2" T-shirt, while two students sat three rows behind in the photo. All of the students were criticized for smiling or placing their arms around each other in the picture.

School officials sent out an apology letter to families that same night, KFSN reported, saying the school prides itself on respect, integrity, and leadership.

"Good afternoon, Ranger Families, I am writing to inform you about a recent incident in which a small group of students made the poor decision to publicly spell out a message that was derogatory and disrespectful," the letter read.

The school added that "this behavior is unacceptable" and "does not reflect who we are as a school community."

In a statement to Your Central Valley, Visalia Unified Superintendent Kirk Shrum indicated that the district was made aware of students who coordinated to "spell out a hateful, homophobic slur."

"This is unacceptable behavior, and this matter is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken," Shrum went on. "Every student deserves to feel respected, protected, and valued on our campuses. We will continue working to ensure our schools are places where dignity, belonging, and accountability guide our actions."

On Friday evening, Visalia Unified School District announced that it had taken "appropriate disciplinary action" against the students for spelling out a "hateful" slur.

It has also been noted that some of the students were reportedly members of the school student government.

