Dramatic video shows moment when over a dozen Good Samaritans thwart attempted kidnapping of mother and young children

A group of Good Samaritans were seen in a video saving a mother and her two young children from an attempted kidnapping in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this week released video of the scary incident, which took place March 12.

The clip shows a woman desperately trying to rescue her 2-year-old and 6-month-old children from an SUV in the parking lot of a Department of Motor Vehicles office near Jacksonville.

Citing the arrest affidavit, Mediaite reported that the suspect "struck the woman in the face and then attempted to drive off with the children as she was unbuckling one of them."

Onlookers noticed that the woman was being dragged from the moving vehicle as she attempted to save her children in the back seat from the apparent kidnapping.

Several Good Samaritans jumped into action to swarm the SUV.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle coming to a stop, and the crowd is able to help the mother remove the two young children from the vehicle.

The SUV then speeds away from the crime scene.

However, witnesses provided the SUV’s license plate number to authorities, and police were able to track down the alleged kidnapper.

Police bodycam footage shows deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office apprehending the suspect at gunpoint later that day at a nearby shopping center.

In the police bodycam video, the suspect continually asks the officers: "What did I do?"

Police identified the kidnapping suspect as 26-year-old Yanni Human.

Human is facing felony charges of false imprisonment, child abuse, battery, marijuana possession, and resisting arrest.

“More than a dozen Jacksonville Good Samaritans stepped in during a dangerous situation, potentially saving a mother and two children from serious injury or worse,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff's office added, "This situation could have ended in tragedy. Your JSO is grateful for the quick action and bravery of the Good Samaritans who stepped up and helped bring the suspect to justice."

You can watch video of the attempted kidnapping here.

