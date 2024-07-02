Jake Tapper whips out George Orwell quote to warn Americans about the Democratic Party's tactics: 'Make no mistake'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the Democratic Party on Monday of engaging in Orwellian tactics to mislead Americans about President Joe Biden's mental acuity.

At the opening of his show, Tapper called out the Democratic Party for engaging in a "discernible pattern" of lying to the public. He argued that party officials want Americans "to not believe what you saw and what you heard with your eyes and with your ears on Thursday night."

Then, after playing a clip of Biden struggling to answer a question at the presidential debate, Tapper quoted author George Orwell to warn his audience about the Democratic Party's tactics.

"Democratic officials have tried to spin this in many ways," Tapper said. "But behind the scenes, make no mistake. Most Democratic officials witnessed the same shocking spectacle that you did: the difficulty that the presumptive Democratic nominee, the current president of the United States, had just articulating his basic thoughts during the 90 minutes of the debate.

"The spinning is all very reminiscent of the George Orwell quote from the book 'Nineteen Eighty-Four,'" he added.

That quote, which Tapper said is "relevant" today, is this:

The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.

The power of the quote cannot be understated.

In the dystopian world of Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four," the so-called "Party" enforces its version of truth on people. In that world, two plus two equal five, war is peace, and freedom is slavery. These logical statements are obviously false — and yet, in that world, they're "true."

What Tapper is saying, then, is this: Democrats and the Biden campaign are directly lying to the American people, whose own eyes and ears do not deceive them.

Post-debate polls indicate that Americans, contrary to the Democratic Party's wishes, trust their intuition.

A CBS News poll, for example, showed that about three-fourths of American adults believe that Biden shouldn't run for re-election and doesn't have the cognitive health to serve a second term as president. A new CNN poll, meanwhile, shows that Donald Trump maintains a sizeable lead over Biden and that voters believe other Democrats would be more competitive against Trump than Biden.

And on Tuesday, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) became the first congressional Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. The Biden campaign, however, is adamant that Biden will do no such thing.

