'She had every advantage': James Carville reveals the 'devastating' moment when Kamala Harris lost the election

Democratic strategist James Carville revealed the exact moment that he believes Vice President Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking to Tim Miller on "The Bulwark Podcast" on Saturday, Carville said Kamala's campaign was doomed after she froze up during an interview on "The View."

'That’s the money question. That's the one you want. ... And you freeze!'

"I think if this campaign is reducible to one moment, we are in a 65% wrong-track country," Carville said. "The country wants something different. And she’s asked, as is so often the case, in a friendly audience, on 'The View.'"

Carville noted that one question asked by "The View" host Sunny Hostin derailed the Harris campaign.

"But when we go back, and history unearths this, it’s going to be right there on ‘The View.’ And I think her name was Sunny Hostin ... asked the question, and that’s the most devastating answer you could imagine,” Carville said.

Carville stated, "'How would you be different than Biden?' That’s the one question that you exist to answer, all right? That is it. That’s the money question. That's the one you want. That’s the one that everybody wants to know the answer to. And you freeze! You literally freeze and say, ‘Well, I can’t think of anything.’"

As "Blaze News Tonight" previously reported, Harris responded to the question by saying: “There is not a thing that comes to mind. I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact, the work that we have done."

Carville claimed that the Democrats had a "united party" because Harris was endorsed by former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney and Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Carville added, "By the way, she had every advantage. We had a united party, from Dick Cheney to AOC, everybody was, whatever you want to do is fine."

Carville said that Harris had more resources than President-elect Donald Trump but stressed that “since the dawn of time,” no amount of resources or technology has overcome the lack of a reason to vote for a political candidate.

“We had more people on the ground," Carville continued. "We had more volunteers. We had more money, all right? We had more surrogates, but we didn’t have a reason."

“You cannot not have a reason and beat it with technology, or beat it with volunteers, or do that,” Carville continued. “The overall message here, Tim: A reason, and she didn’t give us a reason.”

Carville also slammed President Joe Biden for staying in the race for so long.

“If we would have had this process, we’d have had gone through it, and we would have had this mega level of talent that exists, and all of these people would have been different. It would have been energetic. It would have created a sense of real excitement,” Carville stated. "Biden, he just blocked all that from happening."

Carville blasted the Democrats for their messaging.

"If the country wants something different, you try to give the country something different," he said. "We are just not going to give in to them. But maybe the odiousness of [President-elect] Trump combined with the Dobbs decision, we can overcome it. Well, we didn’t overcome it."

