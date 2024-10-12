How Kamala Harris DESTROYED her campaign on 'The View'

As Kamala Harris’ media blitz continues, so does her inability to prove she’ll be any different than President Joe Biden.

In a recent interview on “The View,” Harris was asked by Sunny Hostin if she would have “done something differently than President Biden during the past four years.”

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” Harris responded, adding, “I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

“Let’s hope we never have to figure out if that’s going to happen or not,” Jill Savage of “Blaze News Tonight” comments before asking Christopher Bedford, Blaze Media’s senior editor for politics, what message he believes the vice president is attempting to convey.





“It’s funny, she’s tried to distance herself from Joe Biden, but she still hasn’t come up with a very good line in response to, ‘All right, well, what are the differences between you and Joe Biden?’” Bedford says.

“Her whole vibes campaign was about being a different person, a new path forward, we can’t go back to apparently what’s right now, but she can’t actually figure it out,” he adds.

While her campaign has been centered around “vibes” and “brat,” Bedford notes that her vibes seem to be completely off.

“She doesn’t even seem that excited. She seems low energy. She seems tired, like she’s interviewing for a job she doesn’t really want. She could just cash in and go on the speaker circuit. This policy stuff seems to bore her,” he explains.

Which is why Kamala continues to go on shows like “The View” and “Call Her Daddy” — and failed miserably in her interview on “60 Minutes.”

“Those weren’t gotcha questions. They were just serious questions. Journalistic questions where the reporter wasn’t going to let her give non-answers,” Bedford says. “Right now, the way it’s looking, I kind of think the bottom falls out for her in the last 30 days.”

“She just doesn’t have the capacity to change from who she is,” he adds.

