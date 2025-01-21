Jan. 6 nightmare over for 1,500 Americans as Trump issues pardons, commutations

More than 1,500 Americans are celebrating the end of a prosecutorial nightmare now that President Donald Trump has pardoned or commuted the sentences of those charged with offenses related to the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Monday evening, just a few hours after taking the oath of office for the second time in eight years, Trump issued a "full, complete and unconditional" blanket pardon for most Jan. 6 defendants, whom Trump called political "hostages." Those who will benefit from such a pardon number more than 1,500, according to estimates.

'This proclamation ... begins a process of national reconciliation.'

Additionally, Trump commuted the sentences of 14 other Jan. 6 convicts, meaning they still retain their convictions but are sentenced to time served. Those individuals are Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, and Jeremy Bertino.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated upon the American people over the last four years and begins a process of national reconciliation," read a proclamation from the White House.

The proclamation also orders the attorney general to ensure the immediate release of any Jan. 6 inmates currently in custody and "to pursue dismissal with prejudice to the government of all pending indictments against individuals for their conduct related to the events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Among those with pending indictments is Blaze News investigative reporter Steve Baker. Baker described himself as "emotional" about the potential end to the ruthless prosecution against him.

"They intended to destroy my life," Baker said. "They weren't capable of doing that. They did not do that."

Despite the harrowing ordeal he has endured and many sleepless nights, Baker still considers himself one of the lucky ones. "So many others lost everything," Baker explained. These people lost their homes, their freedom, and their livelihoods for merely walking "through an open door in the Capitol on January 6," he said.

Though Trump's proclamation will bring many J6ers' legal troubles to a swift end, questions still linger about some of the victims of what Baker described as "the weaponization of the Biden DOJ."

For instance, at least some of those who received commuted sentences have already served those same sentences, so the commutation does them little good. Trump has already stated that he is open to revisiting these cases and, if warranted, upgrading some to full pardons.

Another issue relates to those with pending indictments. As Trump has ordered his attorney general, who has not yet taken office, to "pursue dismissal," it's unclear what would happen if judges refused to cooperate.

