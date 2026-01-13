'Lectern guy' from Jan. 6 running for election in Florida to promote 'MAGA principles'

The man who famously carried off the lectern owned by Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California during the Jan. 6 rioting is running for election in Florida.

Adam Johnson was sentenced to 75 days for his role in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, but he has filed to campaign for a seat on the Manatee County Commission near Tampa Bay.

He filed for office on the 5-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 rioting.

Johnson's website describes him as a father of five sons and a businessman.

"Adam Johnson is a Conservative, America First candidate who's tired of watching MAGA principles get ignored at the local level," his website states. "While politicians in Manatee County talk about serving the people, they're cutting deals with insiders and letting corruption run wild."

Johnson is known as "the lectern guy" on his social media accounts.

The incumbent for the at-large seat is not running again, and four other Republicans are vying to win the position. The county is considered solidly Republican leaning.

Johnson pleaded guilty to one charge of entering a restricted building. In addition to serving 75 days in prison, he underwent one year of supervised release and paid a $5,000 fine. He also served 200 hours of community service.

"Adam can't be bought. He can't be bullied. And he won't back down from exposing corruption wherever he finds it," Johnson's website says.

