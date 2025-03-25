Facing censure, Rep.  Jasmine Crockett denies mocking Gov. Greg Abbott's physical condition

Far-left U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) walked back her mockery of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (Texas) after many decried her for the mean-spirited comments.

Crockett was hammering away at Republican policies during a speech in Los Angeles with the Human Rights Campaign when she referred to Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels."



'I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged.'

"The only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey!" she added.

While the HRC audience appeared to love her joke, others thought it was tasteless and beneath the dignity of her office to ridicule a physically impaired man. Abbott has been paralyzed for more than 40 years after a tree fell on him when he was 26 years old.

Crockett addressed the criticism and denied that she had meant to mock Abbott's physical condition.

"I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition—I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable," she wrote.

She said the next line, where she called him a "hot-ass mess," showed that she was referring to his policies.

"At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she added. "So, I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support [President Donald] Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities—are now outraged."

Republican Rep. Randy Weber of Texas filed a motion on Tuesday to censure the Democrat for the offensive comments.

Crockett went on to say that the controversy was just another distraction.

"Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries," she added.

"Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives," she concluded.

Ironically, she had just admitted in a previous interview that she was not focused on writing legislation but rather on opposing Republican policies.

"So right now, I can tell you that, unfortunately, I am not working towards very much that I would consider being the progress train," she said. "I am working to make sure that I can minimize the regress train."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!