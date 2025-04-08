VIDEO: Jasmine Crockett says Americans are uneducated about the work illegal immigrants do: 'We done pickin' cotton!'

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas suggested that Americans have no clue about the work that immigrants do and appeared to compare modern farm work to slavery.

Crockett made the comments at a historically black church while criticizing President Donald Trump's enforcement of immigration policies that included mass deportation. The Grace Baptist Church was celebrating its 125th anniversary of serving congregants in Connecticut.

'You're not! You're not! We done pickin' cotton! We are. You can't pay us enough to find a plantation!'

"So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now!" she told the congregants.

"OK, so I'm lying? Raise your hands!" she continued when the congregants sat quietly. "You're not! You're not! We done pickin' cotton! We are. You can't pay us enough to find a plantation!"

"I know that's right!" replied one person.

Her bizarre comments were posted to social media, where they quickly went viral. One post garnered more than 1.2 million views in just a few hours.

Some commentators were upset with Crockett for undermining the history of black farmers in the U.S.

Crockett has made headlines with her propensity for making outrageous and inappropriate comments. She appeared to scold a black politician for marrying a white woman, mocked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for being handicapped, and claimed that Democrats needed to dumb down their messaging to reach out to Republican voters.

"What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare!" she famously said in comments on video. "Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!"

Here's the video of Crockett's comments:

