Crockett to sell 'bleach blonde bad built butch body' shirts; Greene shares workout video: 'Yes my body is built and strong'

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has announced that she plans to sell "swag" emblazoned with comments she's made, including the phrase "bleach blonde bad built butch body."

Crockett deployed the alliterative barb last week during House Committee on Oversight and Accountability proceedings. Earlier during the proceedings, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had made a crack to Crockett about "fake eyelashes."

'B6 will drop first.'

"So we are going to drop 'A Crockett Clapback Collection.' This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I've said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!" Crockett said in a post on X.

"Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first. If you have things you want to see come to life let me know. Post graphics or just phrases that you want to see. #bleachblondbadbuiltbutchbody," she added.

The post featured what appeared to be a mockup of a T-shirt featuring Crockett's "BLEACH BLONDE BAD BUILT BUTCH BODY" quote. The mockup also appeared to include a typo, as text below the quote read, "A Crockrtt Clapback."

Greene shared a video of herself working out.

"Yes my body is built and strong," she wrote. "NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!"

