JD Vance does the media's job for them after they try to cover up Biden's attack on Trump supporters: 'Ought to be ashamed'

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance was forced on Tuesday to do the job of a journalist after the media appeared to cover for President Joe Biden.

For two days, Democrats and the media seethed over comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico, made at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend. Trump's detractors used it as evidence that Trump and his supporters are racist.

'The fact that these "journalists" are covering for a catastrophic error from Kamala's campaign is a scandal.'

Enter President Joe Biden, who, speaking in his capacity as commander in chief, decided to one-up the comedian by declaring that all of Trump's supporters are "garbage."

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something," Biden said on a call with Voto Latino. "In my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His, his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Despite the clarity with which Biden spoke, the White House, with an assist from the media, decided to pull a play straight from George Orwell's "1984."

After the comment began circulating on social media, the White House released an edited transcript of Biden's remarks. The transcript included an apostrophe in the phrase "his supporters," making it "his supporter's," thus suggesting that Biden was speaking about the "garbage" of Hinchcliffe and not directly calling all of Trump's supporters "garbage."

In lockstep, the media acted as stenographers for the White House. Politico, for example, directly printed the White House's version of Biden's remarks.

Vance responded to Politico by doing what the news outlet failed to do: He posted the actual video of Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" rather than regurgitating an edited White House transcript. That way, Americans see and hear for themselves what Biden said.

"'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.' That's a direct quote. That's what Kamala Harris's boss said. This is how Politico decided to report it[.] Do [Politico reporter Jonathan Lemire, Politico head of news Alexander Burns, and Politico] have an ounce of integrity? Will they correct this obvious falsehood?" Vance said.

"Here's the actual video," Vance continued. "The fact that these 'journalists' are covering for a catastrophic error from Kamala's campaign is a scandal."

"Will the networks that obsessively covered a joke from a comedian at a Trump rally cover the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is insulting half of the country? Will they even report honestly on this disgusting behavior from our present leadership?" Vance asked.

Later, Vance added, "A mother mourning her son who died of a fentanyl overdose is not garbage. A truck driver who can't afford rising diesel prices is not garbage. A father who wants to afford groceries is not garbage. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden ought to be ashamed of themselves."

Not only did Democrats and the media claim that Biden did not say what he said, but they blamed Biden's words on his history of stuttering.

Democratic loyalists, moreover, downplayed the significance of Biden's remarks by claiming Biden is not a candidate for president. That defense, however, falls flat when the media and Democrats spent two days attacking Trump for a joke that a comedian — not Trump himself — made.

