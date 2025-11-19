Lee Zeldin humiliates Jasmine Crockett over her embarrassing accusation about Epstein donations

Left-wing firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) tried to smear Republicans with a bizarre attack about supposed campaign donations from deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein but got humiliated instead.

Crockett tried to insinuate that the disgraced financier had donated to the campaign of former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York along with other Republican politicians.

'Crockett should get censured for this and staff should be fired. What a shocking embarrassment.'

"Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein, as I had my team dig in very quickly: Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, [former President] George Bush ... McCain-Palin," she said in a video that was circulated on social media.

"I just wanna be clear. If this is the standard that we're gonna make, just know we gonna expose it all!" she added. "Just know that the FEC filings? They are available for everybody to review!"

Zeldin mocked her in a post on his social media account.

"Yes Crockett, a physician named Dr. Jeffrey Epstein (who is a totally different person than the other Jeffrey Epstein) donated to a prior campaign of mine," he wrote.

"NO FREAKIN RELATION YOU GENIUS!" he added with interspersed clapping emojis.

Others hopped in to make fun of Crockett's suggestion.

"My team dug into Representative Crocket. Did you know she died at the ALAMO?! Stop the presses," joked one account.

"Please order immediate testing of the drinking water across her congressional district — something is seriously wrong with it," added another.

A Blaze News request for comment to Crockett's office was not immediately answered.

RELATED: Jasmine Crockett calls Trump a 'piece of s**t' during rant at left-wing rally

"Crockett should get censured for this and staff should be fired. What a shocking embarrassment to go to the floor with this kind of insane accusation, and have the WRONG JEFFREY EPSTEIN," replied GOP communications expert Matt Whitlock.

Crockett has recently suggested that she may launch a campaign for the U.S. Senate as retribution against Texas Republicans who redistricted the congressional maps to help them in the midterm elections.

"If you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away," she said in October. "So we are, you know, the primary is the primary. That's cool, but you got to win the general. So we are doing some testing here shortly to see if I can expand the electorate."

