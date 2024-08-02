New Jersey dad sentenced over disturbing treadmill death of his 6-year-old boy

A New Jersey man was sentenced for the death of his 6-year-old boy after video showed him abusing the child as he forced him to run on a treadmill.

Christopher Gregor was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment.

Gregor maintained that he was not guilty for the death of his son Corey Micciolo, who was taken to a hospital on April 2, 2021, after he awoke from a nap slurring his speech, stumbling, and experiencing nausea. He died from seizures at the hospital.

"I want to assure you that on April 2, I did nothing to cause Corey's passing," said Gregor at trial. "I didn't hurt my son. I loved him and I still do."

Ocean County Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, however, cited the video from a gym where Gregor forced his son to continue running on the treadmill as he increased the speed. The boy fell several times and Gregor is seen dragging him up by his shirt and appearing to bite him on the head at one point.

Gregor faced 40 years in prison, and the judge tried to pre-empt criticism over the sentence by pointing out that maximum sentences aren't usually handed down to defendants with a minimal criminal record.

"It just doesn't happen, despite the public perception that it should happen," Ryan said.

The child's mother said at the trial she did not accept the apology from Gregor.

"Today, I don't believe a word he said and I don't accept any apology," she said. "He never had an ounce of love for Corey."

