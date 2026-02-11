'Real Housewives' star fired from reunion show over tirade about Bad Bunny halftime show

A star of the "Real Housewives" franchise went on a tirade against the Bad Bunny halftime show and got fired from a reunion show soon afterward.

Jill Zarin is known for being a member of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and was scheduled to be on the E! series reuniting cast members, but she has since been removed from the lineup.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in 'The Golden Life,'" reads a statement from the show's production company. "We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."

Zarin had posted a video of her complaints about the halftime show on her Instagram account. Although she deleted it soon afterward, a recording of the video was captured and circulated online.

"So we all agree ... it was the worst halftime show ever. It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Zarin said.

"And quite frankly, I didn't need to see him grabbing his g-area," she added. "I think it was totally inappropriate. You've got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure?"

She went on to complain that she didn't understand any of the lyrics because they were in Spanish and noted the absence of white people.

"To me it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing. I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other. I just do. I think it was an ICE thing, and I just think that the NFL sold out," she continued.

"Shame! Shame!" Zarin added.

Some have noted that Lady Gaga, a white person, sang in the show with Bad Bunny.

She also criticized Lady Gaga for her appearance.

"And Lady Gaga got a facelift — I didn't recognize her! I literally had to Google her face to see who it was. We all couldn't agree who it was," Zarin added while laughing. "So that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime. At least it gave me something to do because it was so hard to watch."

After she was taken off the show, Zarin said the producers of the show "didn't even give me a chance" in a statement to InTouch.

"I took it down right away," she added, referring to the video. "People make mistakes. I'm human."

