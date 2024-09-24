JK Rowling issues perfect response to woke keyboard warrior who tells author, 'My kids and I enjoyed burning your books'

Author J.K. Rowling — who has become a favorite target of leftists who attack her for speaking out against the transgender agenda — just issued the perfect response to a woke keyboard warrior who told the author on X, "My kids and I enjoyed burning your books."

That wasn't all the leftist detractor said. While Rowling blotted out the individual's information in the post, leaving only the user's rainbow emoji and the date and time of the post, she included the full message.

"You are a stupid and horrible woman," the individual declared. "My kids and I enjoyed burning your books and roasting marshmallows over your pathetic books."

Rowling also is known for her cutting wit amid such sociopolitical dustups, and she didn't disappoint here: "I get the same royalties whether you read them or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!" Rowling added a blow-a-kiss emoji for good measure.

Rowling — who boasts over 14 million followers on X — has received over 50,000 likes in an hour (and counting) for her retort. The following are but a handful of them:

"Aren’t book burners the bad guys in pretty much every history book ever?" one commenter wondered — after which Rowling responded, "And every last one of them believed they were on the right side of history."

"This clap back is glorious," another commenter declared.

"Ahhh the layers of burn in this tweet [are] pretty epic," another commenter observed.

"These attacks aren’t coming from smart people," another user noted. "Smart people would realize considering opinions that differ from your own is how you get smarter."

"Wait a minute. The books are great. This is an objective fact. No amount of hatred for you can change that," another commenter observed. "Just like no amount of hormones can change a man into a woman."

"No words to express how much I admire J.K. Rowling," another user stated.

