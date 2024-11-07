MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shocked to finally learn how inflation impacts grocery prices: 'Butter is $7?!'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was flabbergasted when he found out how much inflation has affected the price of butter in the United States, as the network comes to grips with Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss.

On his talk show "Morning Joe," Scarborough recalled an instance when he was speaking to a Harris voter who told him Donald Trump was going to win the presidency simply due to the unaffordability of groceries.

"A few weeks ago ... somebody who was going to be voting for Kamala Harris came up to me and said, 'Oh my God, Trump's going to win. ... I go to the grocery store, [and] butter is over $3,'" Scarborough recalled.



The host said he sort of laughed and thought to himself that the person's argument was kind of "reductive."

'What, is it framed in gold?'

It was at that point, Scarborough's wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, interrupted to tell him that the butter she buys is actually more than double that price.

"It's $7. ... I'm just saying it's 7,” she stated as they somewhat spoke over each other.



"What's that?" Scarborough asked.

Finally cluing in to what he heard, Scarborough looked shocked as he stopped dead in his tracks.

"Butter is $7!?" he asked.

"Yeah," Brzezinski calmly replied.

"What, is it framed in gold?" Scarborough said as his panel laughed.

"Yeah, it depends on where you go," his wife reiterated.

As the segment went on, it became clear that MSNBC and its hosts are either slowly figuring out that Americans are fed up with the high cost of living, or the network has finally decided to discuss the reality of the average consumer now that the election is over.

Part of these network revelations included an NBC News exit poll that showed how much worse Americans view their financial situation in 2024 compared to previous election years.

For 2024, 46% of those polled felt they were worse off financially than in 2020. In 2020, that number was just 20%.

For 2016, the same question saw 27% say they were worse off, while 33% said the same in 2012.

This was followed by a different exit poll showing how Americans have suffered as a result of inflation.

Respondents were asked how inflation has affected them and their families.

Three-quarters of Americans said that they have suffered either moderate (53%) or severe hardship (22%) due to inflationary costs, while less than a quarter (24%) said they felt "no hardship at all."

Scarborough would go on to state that when looking at the current cost of groceries and gasoline compared to 2020, it must have been a very easy choice for the majority of Americans to vote Trump.

