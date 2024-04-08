UFC champ Jon Jones accused of death threat by drug tester, who is seen high-fiving him in video after alleged incident

A bizarre drug-testing incident involving UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones resulted in the star releasing his own surveillance footage in attempt to counteract a developing media narrative.

Jones, the reigning UFC champion for the 225-pound division, was accused of issuing a death threat to a female employee of the UFC's drug testing partner Drug Free Sport International.

The champion denied the characterization of the events and even publicized surveillance footage that showed him high-fiving the drug tester after the alleged incident.

When the drug testers, known as Crystal and Jerome, arrived to test Jones, the athlete was cooperative at first, an Albuquerque police report revealed. The report was first obtained by Sportnet's Aaron Bronsteter.

After Jones allegedly went to provide a urine sample with Jerome, Crystal claimed that her coworker returned and appeared nervous, while also stating that Jones could not pee.

Crystal reportedly told the police officer that Jones seemed to be "tense and puffed up" and allegedly asked the drug testers if they had money because he was going to sue them.

It was then that the female drug tester said Jones picked up her phone and started recording himself saying he was going to sue them.

The officer stated in the report that he viewed the video, which reportedly showed Jones saying, "Here f**king Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage," before the video cut off.



Crystal also accused Jones of putting her phone in his pocket before refusing to give it back, saying, "Why you f**king people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house, they end up dead."

The drug tester said Jones later agreed to take a urine test, and left her phone on the counter. At that point, she texted her boss to tell him that she was afraid. She also said she was too afraid to call her boss out of fear that it would upset Jones if he noticed.

She also told authorities that she told Jerome's girlfriend, who was sitting in a car parked in the driveway, to leave because Jones seemed upset about the car in his driveway.

The tester also said that she thought Jones might have been drunk.

Jones would later take to Instagram to post his own statement, where he released video of himself and the alleged victim sharing a high five.

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug," Jones wrote.

"Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home," he continued.



"I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a [drug testing] officer before."

Jones' allegation of a HIPAA violation appeared to be in reference to the drug tester admitting in her own statement that her coworker's girlfriend was present.

The responding police officer noted that when he spoke to Jones by phone, the UFC fighter said that he was hungover at the time of the incident, and he has accused Crystal of being a liar in the past.



Jones reportedly clarified that he referred to his home as a "dangerous environment" as he may be having a party if drug testers arrive too early.

Jones also reportedly confirmed that he did claim he would sue Jerome because he brought his girlfriend to Jones' home, and he did not know them.

He reportedly admitted to swearing at Crystal when she allegedly said the next drug test would be "her and her husband" doing the testing.



As for the alleged phone stealing, Jones said he picked up Crystal's phone after thinking it was his and simply placed it on the counter afterward.

Subsequent reports made by outlets — such as NBC News — that claimed Jones was arrested were later denied by the fighter through a statement issued on X.

"I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning. I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested," Jones declared. "I must admit, it's disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. [I]t's important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told."



Jones has had a significant history with law-enforcement encounters and drug testers.

In 2015, he was stripped of his championship, which was light-heavyweight at the time, after an arrest for an alleged hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman.

In 2016, he was suspended over a drug test with former testing body USADA, while other rumors of wild stories of Jones attempting to avoid drug testers have circulated online for years.

The heavyweight was spotted on video at a comedy club in February 2024, as well, having a friendly exchange with a comedian who was on stage at the time.

