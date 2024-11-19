Jon Stewart delivers scorching takedown of Democrats, 'Morning Joe' over their 'cope' with Trump's decisive election victory

Jon Stewart slammed Democrats for their "cope" with the decisive 2024 election victory of President-elect Donald Trump. The liberal talk show host also skewered "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for making a “personal” visit to meet with Trump.

During his Monday monologue on "The Daily Show," Stewart introduced a new segment he called "The Audacity of Cope," where he ridiculed Democrats for attempting to find minor wins after the embarrassing election loss by Vice President Kamala Harris.

'Republicans are playing chess, and the Democrats are in the nurse’s office because they glued their balls to their thighs.'

Stewart played a montage of Democrats and liberal talking heads previously comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin. The compilation also showed them warning that Trump is a "threat to Democracy" who would cause “irreversible” damage to the country if elected.

However, Stewart later played a clip of "Morning Joe" co-hosts Scarborough and Brzezinski announcing that they met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last week in an effort to reopen the lines of communication for the first time in seven years. As Blaze News reported this week, Brzezinski said the meeting was an effort to "restart communications" with Trump, of whom they have been extremely critical since he was elected in 2016.

"Now, we talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets," Scarborough stated. "We talked about that a good bit. And it's gonna come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn't see eye to eye on a lot of issues. And we told him so."



“Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump,” Brzezinski said. “And for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?”

Stewart shot back, "Uh, because you said he was Hitler."

Last November, Scarborough compared Trump to Hitler.

Stewart also mocked Democrat politicians for attempting to "cope" with the brutal election loss by highlighting seemingly insignificant achievements.

“I assume now that the Democrats have lost to the greatest threat we’ve ever faced as a nation that they will be forthright in acknowledging, one, the Democrats’ role in this catastrophic defeat and, two, the bleak hellscape we now face,” Stewart said.

Stewart mocked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) for trying to sugarcoat the results of the election by saying that the Democrats managed to "flip three House seats and gain back almost all of those that we had lost in 2022."

Stewart quipped, "Yeah, 'almost' is doing a lot of work in that sentence. 'Yeah, we almost gained back all that we lost.'"

He accused Democrats of trying to "spin" a situation that is "clearly not good news."

"The Daily Show" host announced, “It’s a new dynamic, it is a willful bright-siding, this s**t show that we celebrate in our new segment called 'The Audacity of Cope.'"

Stewart teased progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) for attempting to find glimmers of hope by spotlighting that some of the new Democrats in the House are diverse, including "the first trans member of Congress" and "the youngest member ever elected to the House from New Jersey."

Stewart joked, "Wait till you hear that this record-breaking young phenom from New Jersey is 38 years old! 38 years old! How far are we going with this? 'Oh, in Illinois, we elected a ginger!'"

Stewart added, “Wow, this is going to be the most diverse group of congresspeople to ever get all their legislation blocked. So inspiring!”

The Republicans hold at least 218 seats in the House — the number needed for a majority. Meanwhile, the Democrats hold 212 seats, and there are five seats still undecided.

Stewart continued his scorching takedown of Democrats, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Republicans are playing chess, and the Democrats are in the nurse’s office because they glued their balls to their thighs."

Stewart then lampooned President Joe Biden for dealing with the election loss by visiting the Amazon rain forest and then seemingly wandering off into the jungle. Stewart described Trump’s Cabinet selections as "provocative and unorthodox," including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Fox News host Pete Hegseth. The liberal talk show host claimed that Republicans will push through the Cabinet picks with loopholes.

“Democrats are positive that the vaunted constitutional rules of the Senate shall be the guardrail to this madness,” Stewart said of Trump’s Cabinet nominees. "That is our government in a nutshell: The rules say ‘We can stop it.’ The loophole says, 'F*** that!' So what are you left with? The last refuge of losers: the norms.”

“Republicans exploit the loopholes," he noted. "Democrats complain about the norms over and over and over, and it has ghastly consequences.”

Stewart advised Democrats, "You guys be the loophole guys that figure out how to get s**t done, because [Republicans] don’t give a f*** about your norms."

