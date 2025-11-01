Jon Stewart shuts down liberal journalist's Joe Rogan complaints

Comedian Jon Stewart shut down liberal journalist David Remnick for accusing Joe Rogan of recklessly platforming "Nazi curious" guests.

In a sit down interview, Stewart recounted his positive experiences appearing on Rogan's show over the years. Remnick pushed back, criticizing Rogan's massively popular podcast and protesting past guests who he claims cozy up to Nazis. Stewart flipped the script on Remnick, telling him to "beat him at their own game" instead of just complaining.

'Then do it better. Beat them at their own game.'

"I enjoyed being on Rogan," Steward said. "I think he's an interesting interviewer. There are rightwing weaponized commentators whose sole purpose is to manipulate things to the benefit of the Bannon project or the Project 2025. Rogan is not that guy."

"That guy is a curious comic who fell into this thing that got f***ing enormous," Stewart said of Rogan. "Maybe has opinions all over the political spectrum, but has tendencies that people on the left do not fit the aesthetic."

Remnick followed up by claiming Rogan has hosted guests that are "Nazi curious," which Steward dismissed with a hilarious comeback.

"I've interviewed Kissinger, and he was carpet-bomb curious," Stewart said. "I don't know what to say. It's very easy to castigate those where we are like, 'But he had an opinion a few years back that's corrosive.'"

Stewart's point didn't seem to resonate with Remnick, who replied by claiming Rogan is problematic because he hosts controversial guests on his show.

"The difference is when [Kissinger] was carpet-bomb curious, you didn't say, 'Oh yeah, that's awesome,'" Remnick said. "And what happens with Rogan sometimes is that he'll hear somebody that's on the dangerous end of the spectrum, and he'll just kind of soak it in."

Remnick went on to say that part of his concern is that he doesn't have as big of an audience as Rogan does, which he sees as an ideological barrier.

"Then get it," Stewart retorted. "Then go on that show and do those things. It's not acceptable to just say, 'Well, I don't like what he does.' Then do it better. Beat them at their own game. It's not enough to just complain that, 'That guy got a platform,' and, 'Don't platform that guy.' There's no one in this world that isn't platformed."

"Get out there. Fight."

