Joy Behar and Rachel Maddow fret over Trump canceling 'The View' if he wins in November

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow told "The View" on Tuesday she is worried for everyone involved in the show should former President Donald Trump wins this year's high-stakes election.

Liberals within the media have been voicing their concern Trump will go after them for all the negative things they have said about him since his first presidential campaign. Their fears have been heightened as Trump continues to perform well in polling against President Joe Biden.

'I’m worried about all of us.'

"Because there has been a lot of talk about Trump seeking retribution if he gets into office for his legal troubles, for his personal troubles, for his hair, whatever. ... So you said recently that you thought that you, as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic, but I’m right there with you. I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after – however he has to, through the IRS maybe or even, you know, through sponsors to get us off the air maybe or you. How seriously should we be taking that?" host Joy Behar asked Maddow.



"I was asked: Am I worried about me? And my answer was I’m worried about all of us. I’m no more worried about me than I am worried about everybody in the country," Maddow replied.

"I think it’s bad to have somebody saying, 'give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman, internal enemies, and I will destroy them.' That’s just not a good system for anybody, and I don’t think anybody it's safe if that’s the sort of basis on which he wants to get more power," she continued.

Behar suggested if Trump does create an actual enemies list, those who are on it should wear it as a badge of honor.

Maddow noted that if Trump does go after her or "The View," they have the resources to fight back so they'll "likely be fine." Maddow had previously told CNN she is concerned Trump, in a second term, would go out of his way to put her in a camp.

