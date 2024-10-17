Unhinged Joy Behar claims Trump will order military to attack liberals: 'What more do you need to hear?!'

Co-host Joy Behar went on an unhinged rant on "The View" and misrepresented statements from former President Donald Trump to panic her audience into voting for his opponent.

'I think that to say that he's a fascist is completely accurate. I mean, it does fit the definition.'

Behar repeated a popular narrative that claimed Trump said that he plans to use the military to attack his political opponents once he gets into office if elected again.

"Let's talk about fascism for second, because that came up also," said Behar.

“This is the definition. It’s defined as a political movement that embraces the far-right nationalism and the forceful suppression of any opposition, all overseen by an authoritarian government. That definition has Trump's picture next to it in the dictionary,” she said to light laughter from the audience.

"I mean, he wants to send the military to attack liberals if he gets in. That is basically ... and the king of fascism is Mussolini who spoke better English than he does, by the way," she continued. "And so, I think that to say that he's a fascist is completely accurate. I mean, it does fit the definition. He wants to send the military in to attack his opponents. I mean, what more do you need to hear?"

Behar was likely referring to comments Trump made while speaking with Fox News. Trump, however, made the statements while responding to a question about possible unrest at the U.S. Capitol from protesters on Election Day.

"I think the bigger problem is the enemy within. Not even the people who have come in and destroyed our country," Trump responded.

"I don't think we have a problem in terms of Election Day. I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people; we have some sick people, radical left lunatics," he continued. "And it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by [the] National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can't let that happen."

The misrepresentation was repeated by Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News. Baier corrected Harris, but she nevertheless persisted in her error.

