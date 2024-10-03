Joy Reid admits what a recent poll confirmed: Some Democrats are apparently desperate for violence

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) definitively won Tuesday's vice presidential debate. Whereas a number of liberal pundits admitted as much, MSNBC talking head Joy Reid did her best to characterize Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's abysmal showing as a strategic victory.

Midway through her latest mental gymnastic routine, Reid suggested that unlike the undecided voters Walz was supposedly trying to win over with words, the Democratic base is instead attracted to political violence, particularly toward President Donald Trump.

"I don't think that this was a debate that was designed to move people off of their team if they were already on it," Reid told her fellow panelists. "There is a very small, narrow group of people who have not made up their minds about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris."

According to Reid, Walz satisfactorily targeted that "small, narrow group of people" and gave them what they want and haven't alternatively been getting from Kamala Harris: policy details.

Unlike undecided voters hungry for more information, Reid suggested that the base of the Democratic Party wanted to see a "fist fight."

'Democrats are still calling for violence.'

"Democrats want to see someone get up there and give a knuckle sandwich to Donald Trump," continued Reid. "That's what they want, but that's not the group of people who need this debate. Those people are already voting, already know what they want."

Reid's admission that the Democratic base wants Harris' opponent to be met with physical harm appears to support the finding in a recent poll concerning Democrats' bloodlust.

Blaze News reported last month that nearly 3 in 10 Democrats polled by RMG Research for the Napolitan News Service following the second attempted assassination of President Donald Trump indicated they would have preferred for Trump to have been slaughtered at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspected would-be assassin who had waited for Trump at the golf course was himself a long-time Democratic donor. The would-be assassin who shot Trump in July was also an ActBlue donor.

Responding to Reid's suggestion, conservative columnist Joe Concha wrote, "Joy Reid can say this stuff because as management showed with the Ronna McDaniel debacle, there is no accountability and the power is with the so-called on-air 'talent.'"

Concha was referencing the vicious smear campaign waged earlier this year against Ronna McDaniel by Reid, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinksi, former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and Rachel Maddow and other talking heads at MSNBC after NBC News announced it was hiring the Republican.

In response to Reid's comments about physically attacking Trump, Libs of TikTok tweeted, "2 ass*ss*nation attempts and Iran plotting to try to get Trump and Democrats are still calling for violence."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!