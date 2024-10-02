JD Vance hammers Tim Walz on immigration, energy policy, and the economy in lively but civil VP debate

The vice presidential candidates battled it out in a debate from New York City on Tuesday evening, and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio gave Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a civilized beat down.

Many noted that the moderators, "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan, fact-checked Vance while allowing Walz far more leeway.

'You've got to defend Kamala Harris' atrocious economic record, which has made gas, groceries, and housing unaffordable for American citizens.'

Vance appeared to use his time to attack the policies of the Biden-Harris administration while taking jabs at Walz. He really unleashed his rhetorical prowess while discussing the crisis at the border and the streaming in of illegal aliens and illicit drugs.

"For three years, Kamala Harris went out bragging that she was going to undo Donald Trump's border policies," said Vance. "She did exactly that. We had a record number of illegal crossings. We had a record number of fentanyl coming into our country, and now that she's running for president, she says she's got religion."

Walz was asked to explain why he lied about being in China during the Tiananmen Square protests, and he rambled about his bucolic childhood before saying that he had simply been a "knucklehead" at times.

Vance also battered the Democrats on the poor state of the economy, a sore point for American voters.

"You've got a tough job here. You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver rising take-home pay, which of course he did," said Vance at one point in the debate.

"You've got to pretend that Donald Trump didn't deliver lower inflation, which of course he did," he continued. "And then you've got to defend Kamala Harris' atrocious economic record, which has made gas, groceries, and housing unaffordable for American citizens."

At one point, Vance interrupted the moderators and took over the debate after he was fact-checked despite the agreement that moderators would avoid doing so.

Vance and Walz butted heads on abortion, especially as it relates to Minnesota's far-left policies. Walz denied claims from Vance that laws in the state allow doctors to ignore babies who survive abortions and let them die.

The vice presidential contest was the last scheduled debate before the election.

Here's BlazeTV coverage of the VP debate:

