USA Today defends Simone Biles in Riley Gaines feud

Former swimmer Riley Gaines has proven herself to be a fierce advocate for women in sports, and her reaction to a Minnesota high school softball team’s championship win sparked a massive debate on social media.

Gaines alleged the transgender pitcher, Marissa Rothenberger, gave the team an unfair advantage.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles doesn’t share Gaines’ concern.

“@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight-up sore loser,” Biles wrote in a post on X. “You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

“But instead ... You bully them ... One thing’s for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around,” she added.

“This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest,” Gaines responded.

USA Today appears to be taking Biles' side in the debate, with one of its columnists Nancy Armour defending Biles, claiming in an opinion piece that there’s “no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes.”

And while the statement appears silly to anyone who understands the very real difference of strength between men and women, very few important voices are willing to die on that hill in the midst of cancel culture.

Which is why it was over a decade ago that Serena Williams publicly admitted to the difference.

“Men’s tennis and women’s tennis are completely almost two separate sports. So like if I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0, in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes,” Williams said on the "Late Show with David Letterman" in 2013. “The men are a lot faster, and they serve hotter, they hit harder. It’s just a different game.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is shocked to hear it from Williams.

“That is from the number one women’s player in the world,” Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “And she knows all of that because she got beat by the 203rd ranked man in the world when she was at the top of her game.”

