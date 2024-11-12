Joy Reid gives 'white progressive women' some bad news about black women's interest in Democrat causes after Harris' defeat

MSNBC host Joy Reid remained on her far-left warpath following Vice President Kamala Harris' resounding loss to now President-elect Donald Trump last week, sharing some bad news with "white progressive women."

Reid hopped on TikTok Saturday and said, "I just wanna give some free advice to the white progressives, particularly white progressive women, who may be thinking about marching against the Trump victory, maybe putting back on the P-word hats and doing that thing. I would just say probably don't send any of those invites to any black women you know. I'm just gonna tell you right now they're not coming."

Reid continued: "Like, I'm pretty sure black women have resigned from the ‘Save America’ coalition, ‘Save Democracy’ coalition, and definitely the ‘Save the Democratic Party’ coalition. I think that's probably not happening; I would just keep those invites maybe among your own friends 'cause I don't think they're coming. … I think black women are now [focused] on the [goals of] save black women, prioritize black men, and prioritize black communities, black businesses, and ... the black spaces. But save America, save the Democratic Party? Yeah, I don't think that's happening."

Indeed, Reid on election night complained that "white women" failed to come through for Harris in the battleground state of North Carolina — merely one of Harris' numerous crushing losses in the electoral vote tally.

"Black voters came through for Kamala Harris; white women voters did not," Reid lamented last week. "That is what appears happened in that state." She went on to say that the Harris campaign wasn't able to "flip enough white women" even though women in North Carolina "lost their reproductive rights."

She added during MSNBC's broadcast, "That message obviously was not enough to get enough white women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman, this will be the second opportunity that white women in this country have had to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy."

How are observers reacting?

In the comments underneath Reid's TikTok video, it appears other black women are agreeing — some rather hilariously — with her prediction that they'll be sitting out future activism for Democrats:

"Yeah," one commenter wrote to Reid. "I’m going to be busy vacuuming my ceiling."

"I can't I'mm washing my hair, it's gonna take 4yrs," another user announced.

"I’m tired!" another commenter shared. "I’m watching 227 reruns that day…"

"Facts! On a 4 year PTO…" another user stated.

"Thank you," another commenter said. "I'm tired of fighting for others. I have no fight in me right now."

