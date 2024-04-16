'Go DEI': Joy Reid thrilled about the race of the Democrats waging lawfare against Trump

MSNBC's resident race obsessive Joy Reid has expressed great satisfaction that the Democrats presently waging lawfare against former President Donald Trump have a skin color to her liking.

Although she was attempting to be complimentary of scandal-plagued Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Reid effectively insinuated there was a racial dimension to the three Democrats' prosecution of Trump — something Trump's lawyers have accused Willis of — and that Bragg, at the very least, was the product of discriminatory hiring schemes.

Reid attempted at the outset to ding Trump, suggesting to her like-minded peers on an MSNBC panel Monday that one of the Republican front-runner's lawyers had previously represented the American mobster Venero Mangano.

Having hazarded mental strain to find relevance in the fact, the liberal host suggested that Trump had outdone the underboss of the Genovese crime family by saying mean things about the judge presiding over his hush-money trial in New York, Judge Juan Merchan, as well as about Merchan's adult daughter who previously worked for Vice President Kamala Harris' failed 2020 presidential campaign and for the subsequent Biden-Harris 2020 campaign.

"Donald Trump is at this point outdoing actual mobsters in his attacks on the judge's family, the daughter. And he's doing it to the point that Lawrence [O'Donnell] made, he knows he will never spend a day, a second, a moment in prison," said Reid.

After painting Trump's critiques of apparent judicial bias in a negative light, Reid said that for her, "There is something wonderfully poetic about the fact that despite the fact that even if convicted, he's not going to go to prison, the first person to actually criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a black Harvard grad."

Just as days earlier Reid had suggested there was cause to celebrate O.J. Simpson getting away with allegedly murdering his former abuse victim in part because of his race, the MSNBC host again underscored the importance of race to her in matters where it ought to be immaterial.

Reid went on to suggest in her remarks, captured by RedState, that Bragg is "the very kind of person that [Trump's] former staff, the people who worked for him, Stephen Miller, et cetera, want to never be at Harvard Law School, but he was. And he came out and graduated and he's prosecuting you, Donald."

After accusing Stephen Miller and other former Trump staffers of holding racist views, Reid added, "And a black woman is doing the same exact thing in Georgia and the black woman forced you to pay [a] $175 million fine that is now also in question because the people who put it up, that might not be legit."

Trump's lawyers appear to agree that race has become a factor in his election interference case in Georgia. A January court filing accused Fani Willis of a "glaring, flagrant and calculated effort to foment racial bias into this case" and of using racially charged rhetoric to prejudice prospective jurors against the defendants.

"Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he's trying to dismantle," continued Reid, who previously expressed outrage that the Republican candidate was allowed to remain on the 2024 ballot in Colorado.

"And for me, there's something poetic and actually wonderful about that. It says something good about our country that we're still capable of having that happen. Go DEI, my DEIs are bringing it home," concluded Reid.

It's unclear whether Reid — having mentioned Bragg's graduation from Harvard, underscored his race, and referred to him as one of her "DEIs" — intended to suggest his success is not the result of individual achievement but rather a discriminatory and controversial advancement scheme that prioritizes immutable characteristics over merit.

Reid suggested late last month that DEI has become racists' euphemism for another word, although she refrained from disclosing what that word might be.

