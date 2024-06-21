Judge Judy torches Alvin Bragg for 'nonsense' case against Trump, accuses DA of 'self-aggrandizement'

Media personality and former judge Judy Sheindlin recently slammed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) for wasting taxpayer dollars on his New York criminal trial against former President Donald Trump.



During an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, Sheindlin called Bragg's case against Trump "nonsense."

'You had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was.'

"I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers' money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense," Sheindlin stated during the episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace."

"That's my view. But I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement," Sheindlin continued, clarifying that she was referring to Bragg.

"You had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was," she added. "He [Bragg] doesn't like him [Trump]. New York City didn't like him for a while."

Wallace asked Sheindlin what she thinks of Trump. She paused momentarily and then replied, "What do I think of him? I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy. And he was certainly terrific on 'The Apprentice.'"

"What did you think of him as president of the United States?" Wallace pressed.

"I don't think that Donald ever should have been president, and I don't think that Donald even thought that he was going to be president. I don't think so," Sheindlin responded.

Last year, Bragg filed 34 felony counts of falsifying business records against the former president. At the end of May, a jury found Trump guilty on all counts. Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, stated they had been "expecting" a guilty verdict from jurors. He said they plan to appeal.

"We're going to appeal, and we're going to win on appeal," Blanche remarked. "The goal is to appeal quickly and hopefully be vindicated quickly."

"We didn't think we were gonna get a fair shake in Manhattan, and we didn't," he added.

Bragg was asked to testify before Congress about his prosecution of Trump. Bragg's general counsel indicated that he was "committed to voluntary cooperation," but he refused to attend a June 13 session before the House Judiciary Committee, citing "scheduling conflicts."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) stated that the committee would subpoena Bragg and Matthew Colangelo, one of the lead prosecutors in the case, if they did not voluntarily testify.

