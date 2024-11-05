Muslim social media star scraps Kamala's 'boring' interview after VP makes bacon blunder

A Muslim social media star's interview with Kamala Harris was reportedly scrapped after the vice president refused to answer questions about Gaza, but then oddly pivoted to talking favorably about bacon — when Muslims are not permitted to eat pork.

Kareem Rahma is the Egyptian-American host of the popular "Subway Takes," which boasts hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. Rahma interviews people on the subway and asks for their most important opinion within two minutes.

'And then they made it worse by talking about anchovies. Boring!'

Rahma interviewed Harris over the summer, but the episode never aired.

Rahma told the New York Times that he canned the Harris interview after it "hadn’t gone as planned."

Rahma and Harris were allegedly going to talk about removing shoes on airplanes. However, Kamala talked about bacon with the Muslim influencer.

Harris instead reportedly said: “Bacon is a spice.”

The New York Times reported, "Rahma, who doesn’t eat pork for religious reasons, was taken aback. 'I don’t know,' he says, in an unpublished video recording of the interview, his voice rising to an unusually high pitch."

Harris allegedly explained how "bits of cooked bacon can be used to enhance a meal like any other seasoning," and she said, “Think about it, it’s pure flavor.”

Rahma reportedly informed Kamala that he doesn't eat bacon because of his Muslim faith.

According to the Times, Harris then talked about how she loves anchovies on pizza.

Rahma reportedly wrapped up the interview one minute later by saying with an awkward laugh, "Well, I’m 100% unsure on both of those."

Rahma said he opposed the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Rahma said he had three phone calls with Kamala's staff and noted that he wanted to ask Harris a question about the Israel-Hamas War — but the vice president's handlers said the Middle East conflict was off-limits.

“It was so complicated because I’m Muslim and there’s something going on in the world that 100% of Muslims care about,” Rahma told the New York Times. “And then they made it worse by talking about anchovies. Boring!”

The Harris campaign allegedly apologized for the bacon take and proposed a reshoot. However, Rahma was not interested in another interview with Harris.

“I never wanted to be a politics person,” he added. “The more I think about it, the more I feel like I got lucky.”

The Harris campaign did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

In August, Rahma conducted an interview with Kamala's running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who talked about how Americans are failing to maintain the gutters on their homes.

As Blaze News reported this week, a poll from the Council on American-Islamic Relations had worrying concerns for the Harris campaign. The poll found that Green Party candidate Jill Stein has more support among Muslims, at 42.3%, than Harris, at 41%.

On Saturday, Muslim community leaders in Minnesota showed support for former President Donald Trump.

