Muslim group's poll spells disastrous news for Kamala Harris

A finding from a poll conducted by a Muslim civil rights group may explain why Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is losing in some states with large Muslim populations.

The Center for American Islamic Relations said its poll found that Green Party candidate Jill Stein has more support among Muslims than Harris does. Stein garnered the support of 42.3% of respondents in the poll while Harris got the support of only 41%.

'These findings are definitely concerning for Harris, given how close the race is in this state.'

Former President Donald Trump got support from only 9.8% of the Muslim voters in the CAIR poll.

Pollster Carly Cooperman told the New York Post that the results could prove disastrous for the Harris campaign.

“These findings are definitely concerning for Harris, given how close the race is in this state," Cooperman said. "If Harris is able to have an advantage in this state similar to Biden’s margin in 2020 (150k votes), she can still hold on, but if she underperforms with black voters, as the polling suggests, losing these voters could be decisive."

A Muslim faction of the Democratic Party has threatened to withhold its support for Democrats over the support that the Biden administration has given to Israel's military operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Trump has taken advantage of the internecine fighting by courting the Muslim vote. On Friday, he became the first major presidential candidate to visit Dearborn, Michigan, a majority-Muslim city. While the city's Muslim mayor rejected an invite to meet with Trump, a popular restaurant owner gave Trump a peace award for his statement calling for peace in Lebanon.

"To the Dems - your unwillingness to stop funding & enabling a genocide created the space for Trump to infiltrate our communities. Remember that," wrote Mayor Abdullah Hammoud about the Trump visit.

