Kamala Harris wants to have a border wall after opposing one for years

Vice President Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on a lot of issues since she initially ran for president in 2020, and, even then, she has rarely announced the change in position herself.



The latest issue she has changed her tune on is the border wall. For years, Harris viciously opposed building a wall on the southern border. During Trump's term and during her 2020 campaign, she made it clear she believed a border wall was racist and a waste of money.

Harris' opposition to the wall went as far back as 2017, when she wrote on X, "Trump’s border wall is just a stupid use of money. I will block any funding for it."

"The strength of our union isn’t in the walls we build. Our power is found in our diversity," Harris posted on X in 2019.



'It requires the Trump border wall.'

Now as the Democrats' nominee for president, Harris indirectly voiced her support for the border wall.

As noted by Axios, Harris said in her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention she would sign the Senate bill that was proposed earlier this year to address the border crisis, though it was also attached to more funding for the war in Ukraine. While the bill was heavily criticized by Republicans because it included wording that would have codified some of the worst aspects of the border crisis into law, the bill would require hundreds of millions of dollars of unspent funds to be used for building a wall on the southern border.

"It requires the Trump border wall," Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) told Axios. "It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here's where it will be built. Here's how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction."

Harris' campaign defended the wall funding because it is not nearly as much money as Trump wanted to spend when he was in office, $650 million versus $18 billion.

Harris' timid embrace of the border wall shows how Democrats know the issue of the border, and illegal immigration in general, is a huge liability for Democrats as the border crisis started under the Biden-Harris administration.

